From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Major areas in Enugu including Abakpa Nike and Coal Camp were literally turned into ‘ghost towns’ on Monday as residents totally complied with the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Markets, schools, motor parks and banks were under lock and key while streets were completely deserted indicating a total compliance to the order.

In Abakpa, Daily Sun observed that unknown individuals had set up bonfire in major roads as early as 5am while wooden tables and chairs were used to cordon off all roads.

Despite insistence by market leaders in Enugu that the sit-at-home order will not affect commercial activities, all the markets including Abakpa market and Ogbete Main Market and Kenyatta market and New market were locked.

A few travelers who had managed to get to Holy Ghost roundabout to board vehicles to their destinations were left stranded as all the motor parks in the area were shut.

Daily Sun also observed that some secondary school students who were to write their NECO exams trekked to their schools as their was no vehicular movement.

Some youths were seen playing football while others were seen discussing the significance of the sit-at-home order to welfare of the people of the South East.

Commercial activities at the popular Coal Camp Spare Parts Market were shutdown as all the shops were locked and the streets deserted.

There was heavy security presence along Ogui Junction, Bisalla road, Okpara Avenue and Abakaliki road where the headquarters of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army is located.

Both Police and Army operatives were seen patrolling major streets to ensure that there was no breakdown of law and order.

