Six-time Grammy-award winner, Malik Yusef and award-winning Nigerian artistes, Banky W and Omawumi have been announced as judges of the maiden edition of the MTN Y’ello Star music reality show.

Speaking on the judges’ selection, General Manager, Brands and Communications, MTN Nigeria, Richard Iweanoge said: “Who is in the best position to recognise the diverse music talent than internationally acclaimed music stars? We are blessed as a country to have a youth population with the talent to take on the world and they need the right kind of mentorship to excel. This is what informed our choice of judges for this maiden edition of the Y’ello Star music project.”

Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W says he looks forward to grooming the next big music stars from Nigeria. In his words: “I am ready to share my knowledge with each participant because I believe they all have the potential to become sensational stars expanding Nigeria’s presence on the global map.”

Also sharing her hopes about the show, popular singer and songwriter, Omawumi Megbele simply known as Omawumi, said, “I am a product of a music reality show and I would like to see all the finalists become successful in the Nigerian music industry and beyond. I am determined to tutor the participants to become the next music stars.”

Internationally renowned songwriter and rapper, Malik Yusef expressed his thoughts as a judge on the show, saying, “This is a huge opportunity for me to positively impact the life and career trajectory of the next music stars coming out of Nigeria. The contestants will be intensely drilled through the entire scope of music creation, which is critical for a break on to the global stage.”

Meanwhile, media personality, Tobi Bakre and TV star, Hilda Baci will host the reality show. According to Iweanoge, Tobi and Hilda embody the essence of the project – youthful, focused and passionate about entertainment and music. “Our goal is to provide a platform to display the talent of the Nigerian youth and empower them to excel in the music industry,” he states.

Bakre has expressed his delight to host the debut edition of MTN Y’ello Star. He says: “It promises to be an exciting adventure and I cannot wait to engage the contestants as they thrill Nigerians.”

Also commenting, Baci, who has enjoyed a rise to fame following her successful hosting of a culinary show, ‘Dine with Me’, said: “I’m a huge fan of music reality TV shows and hosting one feels surreal. I am excited to meet the contestants and judges of MTN Y’ello Star. The audience is billed for a fascinating experience.”