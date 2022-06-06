Nigerian pop star, Bankole Wellington, popularly known as Banky W, has again, been declared the winner of the PDP primary rerun for the Eti-Osa constituency House of Representatives ticket in the 2023 general election.

Banky W had a landslide victory, polling 24 votes out of 29 votes cast by delegates at the primary rerun held in Lagos on Monday.

He contested against a legal practitioner, Mr Sam Aiboni, who polled five votes.

A video on his campaign Instagram page showed the counting of the votes, as attendees chanted victory songs and lifted him up in the air.

This comes two weeks after he was earlier declared winner in the election but the result slip showed his challenger, Aiboni, as the winner.

Following the controversies that trailed the primary, another election was scheduled for today (Monday).

Announcing his victory, Banky W’s campaign team said, “While we are grateful for our success at the primaries, we are completely heartbroken at the state of our nation.

