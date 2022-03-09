By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Dr Alfred Adewale Martins, has recalled Reverend Father James Anelu from suspension after being sent on administrative leave for allegedly banning Igbo songs in his parish.

Rev Fr Anelu recall to his parish is based on the findings of the committee, which cleared him of the allegation of banning Igbo songs in his parish.

Father Anelu, the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ewu-Owa, Gberigbe in Ikorodu, Lagos, was alleged to have outlawed Igbo songs during Mass on Sunday, which prompted reactions from Catholics and other religions.

In a swift reaction, Archbishop Martins in a letter personally signed by him, said the priest actions do not represent the Catholic Church position on the common brotherhood of peoples of all tribes and religions.

In a statement signed by the Director of Social Communications, Rev Fr Anthony Godonu, said following a thorough investigation conducted in consultation with the Parish Pastoral Council, the Parish Laity Council and the Ad hoc Committee set up by the Archbishop, it was discovered that the posting on social media, which brought about the administrative leave did not reflect the true picture of what happened during the mass.

It reads: ‘Fr James has, therefore, been asked to return to the parish in order to remedy the situation created by the social media posting and bring about reconciliation and unity in the parish.

‘In the spirit of the Lenten, urged all the parishioners to work together in collaboration with the priest for the greater glory of God and the good of the community.’

According to Godonu, the Archbishop called on God’s children to remember Fr. Anelu and his parishioners in their prayers.

The Director of Social Communications confirmed he signed the statement of recall of Fr Anelu