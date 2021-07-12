From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors under the auspices of Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) have expressed shock over the death of the former governor of Kaduna State, Arc Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

In a statement signed by the Chairman Progressive Governors, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the PGF described his death as a loss to the country and the Nigerian progressive community.

The governors in the statement, commiserate with the family, Kaduna State Government, members of APC in Kaduna State and the nation urging them to pray for the repose of his soul.

According to the statement: ‘The PGF received the death of Arc Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well-lived.

‘We join the family, Kaduna State Government, members of All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State and the nation, to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Arc Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex).

‘His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community. We pray to God Almighty to grant his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.

‘May Allah reward all the good work of Arc Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex), forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

‘May the soul of Ar Barnabas Yusuf Bala (Bantex) rest in peace!,’ PGF noted in the statement.

