Banyana Banyana secured the maiden Aisha Buhari Cup after defeating Nigeria 4-2 on Tuesday evening.

Desiree Ellis’ charges broke the deadlock shortly after the kick off, with Nigerian’s Alozie Chidi deflecting the ball into her own net.

The South Africans awarded a penalty after 17 minutes after Ebi Onome was adjudged to have handled the ball, which allowed Linda Motlhalo to convert from 12 yards out.

The Super Falcons had the ball in the back of the net three minutes later, but the celebrations was cut short after the offside flag was raised.

Banyana capped off a dominant opening half by bagging a third goal just before the halftime break after Gabriel Salgado found the back of the net.

The Nigerians came out firing in the second half as Vivian Ikechukwu made it 3-1 immediately after the restart before she completed her brace in the 53rd minute.

That proved to be the final final goal for the Falcons as South Africa went on to bag a fourth goal after Mamello Makhabane converted the side’s second penalty on the day.

