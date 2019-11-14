First Baptist Church, Ikorodu will hold this year’s edition of its annual three-day crusade from Monday, November 18 to Wednesday, November 20. The open-air evangelism programme scheduled to start at 6 .00pm daily at the Ita-Elewa field, opposite Post Office, Ikorodu, Lagos State has the theme “The Hand of God.”

While announcing the event, the Under shepherd of the church, Revd. Ayodele Isaac Dahunsi explained that “the crusade, which promises attendees an unforgettable experience of the power of God through spiritual and physical manifestations, is in fulfilment of the desire to obey the divine commission to spread the gospel of our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, particularly at this end time.”

He further stated that attendance at the crusade is open to people from all walks of life, who are longing for a unique encounter with the bread of life, while assuring of the Lord’s faithfulness to prove Himself mighty in the lives of attendees.

Revd. Dahunsi will be ministering from Joshua 4:24 and Job 12:9-10, while the Sanctuary Praise Team of First Baptist Church Ikorodu will also minister in songs. Other features at the gathering include salvation encounter, deliverance, healing and prophetic ministration.

The medical team of the church will also be providing free medical check-up and consultatiosn to members of the public at the venue for two hours daily before the start of the crusade. The medical service is scheduled for 4.00 pm each day.