From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Nigerian Baptist Convention has admonished the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, to take the death of his son, Dare Adeboye, as a trial of his faith.

The charge was given in a statement signed by its Public Relation Officer, Pastor Eben Durodola, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Saturday.

‘The Nigerian Baptist Convention prays for more grace at a time like this when the unbelievers will want to see how our father in the Lord will display his faith that he did not fail but that he should continue to thank God,’ the statement read.

The Baptist Convention lauded Pastor Adeboye for the courage and total submission to the will of God in the face of trial, stating that ‘conducting a service shortly after the death of his son is an indication of the high level of God’s grace in Him.

‘Romans 8 verses 28 says, And we know that in all things, God causes everything to work together for the good of those that Love God and are called according to His purpose for them.

‘The Baptist family prays that God will grant you the strength you need to face the sad situation and the comfort needed. We also pray for God’s protection and guidance on the family.

‘We call on all Christians to pray more for the family of Pastor Adeboye and use this period to move closer to God than ever before.’