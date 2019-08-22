President of Lagos East Baptist Conference, Rev. Emmanuel Awotunde, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts in stemming the tide of insecurity in the country.

Awotunde said this during a media briefing at the conference secretariat, Obanikoro, Lagos,to announce the conference’s Kingdom Life Assembly, an annual gathering of the church in Lagos East, holding at First Baptist Church, Agbowa, Ikorodu between August 25 and 29.

He said: “While Christians would continue to pray for God to touch the hearts of those perpetrating evil, we appeal to our government to step up efforts to free those kidnapped, especially a Baptist pastor, Elisha Numan, of Nagarta Baptist Church, Makere, Kaduna.”

Numan was kidnapped two weeks ago and his abductors are asking for N7 million ransom to free him.

“The Kingdom Life Assembly’s theme this year is Following Jesus as a Steward. I’m sure you will agree with me that we cannot have a better theme in this period when some are happy to be called Christians in name alone without corresponding actions and deeds. The church of God cannot and will not, become what the Lord intends for her without every part of the church playing their roles effectively and as the Lord God ordained it to be,” he said.

There will be evangelistic crusades, Bible study and business sessions during the Kingdom Life Assembly.

Other leaders of the conference at the briefing include Rev. Julius Omomola, the conference chairman, and Deaconess Mary Okpomo, a member of the Board of Trustees.