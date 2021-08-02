From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has warned against aggrieved members of the Baraza Cooperative Society against protesting to the Government House as part of efforts to call for the state government intervention to resolve the logjam of payment

Baraza Cooperative until recently was the toast of residents of Bayelsa State and other states in Nigeria for his mouth-watering turnover on monthly investment until it ran into troubled waters and was unable to pay subscribers.

After several meetings and shifting of deadlines to commence payment, many of the subscribers are no longer comfortable with their investment trapped and want the government to intervene.

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, said in a statement that aggrieved members of the cooperative society should not drag the state government into a private venture.

Duba, who warned against any action that would comprise the security and peace in the state, advised that members of the cooperative should explore peaceful means to resolve all issues affecting the venture.

The statement reads in part:

