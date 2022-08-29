From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Youths from Umueghu in Amaegbuato autonomous community, Nkpa in Bende Local Government, Abia state at the weekend, gave several cane lashes on a widow from the area, Mrs. Amarachi Okechi.

Mrs. Okechi according to information, was accused of being a witch and having a hand in the death of her husband.

A source told Daily Sun that the widow was brought out in the village square, her hands tied at her back, two feet tied together and flogged in turn mercilessly by some youths of the community.

Many, including a social media influencer, Harrison Gwamnishu, Hon Chijioke Chukwu and the Advocacy for Alleged Witches (AfAW) have deplored the torture and dehumanizing treatment meted the widow.