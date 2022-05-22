Only those who don’t give a damn about events in their environment would not have heard the sordid story that a 23-year-old, Christian girl, Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a student of College of Education, Sokoto, capital of Sokoto State, who was few days ago accused of blasphemy against the Muslim faith, dragged out, stoned and finally burnt to death in the full glare of a cheering crowd. It wouldn’t matter who didn’t hear, the good news is that millions across the world heard as well as saw the outing of shame and dehumanisation of the Black race. As would be expected the act of savagery made world news headlines because it was not only a bizarre act, it has remained among the most unusual kind.

Barbaric! Who in his correct senses desires to see a human being hunted like an antelope and treated as same when caught. It was the spectacle fellow citizens presented to the world in Sokoto of all places. For days, supposed fellow students who wanted her dealt with and killed kept surveillance on her, on account of mere exchanges on what we have been told was a students’ group Whatsap forum. Deborah posted her disenchantment over conversion of what should be purely academic platform to a religious campaign ground. It is possible in exchanging words she could have over reached herself, yet it was no excuse for fellow students in a citadel of learning of all places to take things totally out of the realm of reason and sound judgment.

In sane climes, especially academic environments, whatever matter was in contention and the reactions they provoked in turn would have been issues for banters, and at best materials for intense debates and there the matter would end but this is Nigeria where things are turned upside down; what should elicit smiles and brilliant arguments rather becomes a reason for display of base human instinct. We all saw how the hunting game began, how joyfully humans went brutally in the most savage manner against a fellow human being in an academic setting of all places.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Some of us are wondering what kind of education we give to the coming generation. Is it education and character or just gathering people without infusion of knowledge, enlightenment and of course character formation that should go with it. If those students had real academic knowledge put in them they would have known they have right to be angry over issues, to challenge such but not to take away human life in the manner they did. It was pure display of savagery. They could not have mustered courage to go the way they did if they knew their society and leadership frowns at such, but because it has happened repeatedly with no consequence, for them it has become a norm, an acceptable method of doing things.

It is an uncivilized way of responding to differences. The world was outraged because every knowledgeable person knows this is the 21st century where knowledge and awareness have grown like the water in the seas. The human race has grown far beyond the vestiges of the Neanderthal race where reason was unknown or known but far less appreciated and an era where only might was right. Contrary to the claims of the barbarians and their supporters, there was nothing religious about what happened. None of the major religions subscribes to a mob waking up and taking human lives. Non. Not Islam. Non has that prescription. The blame for this kind of behavior which is becoming like a reoccurring decimal lies squarely on doorsteps of religious leaders who supplant their illogicalities for the prescriptions of God; otherwise, what sense is there for mere mortal to “fight” on behalf of an Almighty God. If men would have to fight for God, God loses the sovereignty which is what sets Him apart from the human.

Others to share in the blame would be the political class and the governments they put in place all the time. For too long they have failed to create a country out of the amalgamated, well established old kingdoms with clear rules and culture which were forced into a union much against their wish. This point is crucial to note if we must move forward. The North shouting unity today were the first to protest against the union. They rejected the idea. Truth is unification task has not been executed. It is part of invisible forces shaking the fragile pillars still holding us together. Citizens in places where they have transformed l countries rarely go against each other in the style we do here. When acts touching on indignity happens, it is followed immediately by widespread repulsion by citizens and leadership alike. Our founding fathers gave us federalism, a section promoted the military into governance and used them to obliterate the consensus. Now we have a unitary system where distinct components still want to swim in their uniqueness.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Big contradiction. One can›t be asserting the rights of indigeneship and pushing bonds of distinctiveness so ferociously and still expect peace and tranquility in a deeply plural environment, it will never work. Peace is always predicated on many other factors and variables and when these are absent, peace remains illusive. The felons who killed the innocent girl based their act on religion. They forgot the constitution explicitly prescribes secularism, and based on this, the ssue of religion is a private matter, meaning or implying that infringement on rights should be handled by courts of competent jurisdiction. They didn’t know this much or they knew but didn’t care because they know what their leaders’ disposition to such matters is and how they feel when felons act the way the Sokoto mob just did few days ago. The mob is aware religion has become a tool in the hands of narrow-minded men in our midst. Those still looking for evidence as to the preceding assertion, all they need do is review the pattern of reactions, who and who were bold to rise and condemn bestiality.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Except for the Sultan of Sokoto, who deserves all the praise true Nigerians can offer, most, if not all notable figures in the north kept sealed lips. Atiku Abubakar who found courage to speak right quickly took back his words, showing us what we are up against. If northern leaders were concerned but kept closed mouths of what use is of such concern since those who would have taken the lesson and correction never heard anything. Hasn’t it been said over and over that silence is same thing as consent, better put as tacit approval. If what happened in Sokoto had taken place elsewhere leaders from North would have been in the forefront of those asking why leaders from those areas failed to rise and call their people to order. Call this “selective reaction” and you won’t be wrong. The intriguing thing is that selective reaction has been elevated to national policy. Nigeria is far from being a country. This point bears repeating every minute. We are still our ethnic selves. Societies pass through such experiences on the journey to country and nationhood. Could this be same? No, capital NO! More than 60 years after independence, with past experiences we ought to have crossed this stage long ago. We haven’t because the tribal leaders thrust into national stage won’t let the society move in the right direction.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Would the trend happen again? Many times over, the reason the poor foundation erected at independence is incapable of carrying new of blocks of fresh progressive ideas. Each new case of allegations, name callings and summary killing will be worse than the preceding cases simply because we encourage the ugly trend. Lawless and narrow-minded groups are emboldened when there are no deterrent structures and measures. We have in the recent past seen that in other regions, for example the South East, security agents went from house to house to hunt suspected deviants. In the Sokoto case, we saw the same security agents trained by the Nigerian state tell us they can’t trace the barbarians even when these enemies of collective sanity showed themselves on video clips. The two arrested were charged for inciting disorder as against outright murder by the Sokoto State Government under a governor running to be president of Nigeria.

Clear case of one society with many destinies. Discrimination in application of justice is a catalyst for bigger disorder. This is elementary lesson to teach at this time especially given our past experiences. What are the solutions available? Political class must sit down and agree to create NIGERIA.

Sloganising about unity not being negotiable is a backyard talk, with little value, that is if it has any. Intangible matters like citizens rights can do a lot to promote peace and stability. Power manipulators ought to know by now that it is impossible to hold a people down forever; lesson of history shows that a time will come when nature will cause something to give in and everyone would try to make the centre hold and it will refuse to stay on.

Englightenment done as an operation on its own will help a great deal while it should be very clear to all that formal education is a sine-qua-non; education remains the major tool for eradicating narrow-mindedness and pursuits. Northern leaders need to do far more in this regard, if possible and many think it is very possible, free education at all levels should be in their agenda. Federalism and state police should be on the card. Not downplaying self-defense. In New Zealand and Australia where Islamic fundamentalists began attacking Christians and churches, when the state couldn’t provide answer, individuals and churches bought arms and kept secret marksmen around. When the hoodlums came they met their Waterloo.

I recommend it as a solution. Section 59 and 60 of our Penal Code require individuals and organizations to take measures on self-defense. Docility and throwing arms up in surrender have encouraged vagabonds in our midst. We have to stop them. This does not encourage abdication of responsibility by public officials. If for any reason they cannot offer citizens safety, they should resign. «Integrity of progressive leadership is in identifying a problem before it becomes an emergency.»