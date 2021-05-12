Spanish giants, Barcelona have been priced out of a move for Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, according to owngoalnigeria.com.

Ndidi is high on the radar of the team after distinguishing himself for the third season in a row in the English Premier League where Leicester City are gunning for a top four spot.

The Foxes valuation of Ndidi, according to reports in the Spanish media, however placed a pause on the move as Barcelona can’t afford his price tag of €75 million.

Although he’s seen as a direct competitor for legendary midfielder, Sergio Busquet, Barcelona who are already in debt, will rather look for other alternatives that will understudy the Spaniard before stepping into his shoes.

Three players in Rennes’s Eduardo Camavinga, Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad and Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli are now the main midfield targets of the Blaugrana.

They are all within the budget of 50 million the club plan to spend on a midfielder as part the rebuilding process after struggling to match previous height as the season winds up.