There are strong indications that Super Eagles’ rising star, Samuel Chukwueze, may be on his way out of Spanish LaLiga side, Villarreal.

Gol Digital said Barcelona remains interested in signing PSG forward Neymar, with Ousmane Dembelé struggling with injuries since his move to the Camp Nou from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2017.

The Spanish champions would have to pay crazy money to re-sign Neymar and they have lined up a move for Chukwueze in case they fail to land the Brazil superstar.

Although Villarreal have inserted a release clause of €63 million into the Nigerian’s latest contract, he is seen as a cheaper alternative to Neymar.

Chukwueze has caught the eye since breaking into the first team of the Yellow Submarine, scoring 10 goals in 45 appearances and has provided five assists.

Apart from the Blaugrana, Premier League clubs, including Leicester City and Liverpool, are believed to be keeping a close eye on the right winger with a view to a transfer.

Chukwueze was included in the Golden Boy 40-man shortlist, but was omitted from the final shortlist recently announced.