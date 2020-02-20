Barcelona has been urged to make a move for Villareal youngster, Samuel Chukwueze, as a replacement for injured Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona has been allowed to sign a player after the French youngster was ruled out of action until the end of the season.

Football analysts in Spain have now suggested the Nigerian international to the Catalan giants as the ideal player who can hit the ground running immediately.

Chukwueze on his part was linked with a move to the premier league in the past, with reports claiming his club rejected €30 million bid from Liverpool.

Chelsea has also shown interest in the player, but a move from Barcelona could dash any hope of seeing the player in the premier league.

Meanwhile, Chukwueze has a €65 million buy out clause on his contract and Barcelona could pay close to that to have him.