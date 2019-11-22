After scoring the opener and putting in an excellent shift in El Granada‘s fine 2-0 defeat of Ernesto Valverde’s side at the Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes, in late September, Super Eagles’ midfielder, Ramon Azeez, has revealed that he received mixed reactions from Nigeria for his performance.

Nigeria international, Azeez, got on the score sheet with just two minutes on the clock and was brilliant for the whole 90 minutes as Granada claimed a thrilling 2-0 win over Barcelona. It was the Blaugrana’s second defeat of the season, having lost on La Liga’s opening day to Athletic Bilbao, courtesy of a late Aritz Aduriz’s strike.

“Before the Barcelona game, our coach told us that we just have to go out on the pitch strongly because we started the season very well,” Ramon Azeez told the Cable as monitored by Soccernet.ng.

“That we should continue with what we’ve been doing and when we started the game, and within two minutes of play, the goal came.

However, the shock Barcelona loss was received with mixed reactions in Nigeria. While many Super Eagles fans were delighted for Azeez for finally fulfilling the potentials he showed as a youth international, some other Barca fans were so hurt they threatened to ‘deal with’ the 26-year-old whenever he set foot in Lagos.