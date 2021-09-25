Barcelona president Joan Laporta has Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa on his shortlist.

With Barca coach Ronald Koeman remaining under pressure after last night’s draw at Cadiz, Laporta is considering replacements and has Bielsa on his radar.

Deportes Cuatro says with Bielsa working from a year-to-year arrangement with Leeds, it has left it open to Laporta to prising him away from Elland for an affordable compensation fee.

Indeed, he could yet wait until the end of the season to bring Bielsa back to Spain to avoid paying a fee and also a pay-out to Koeman.

Bielsa is a former Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol coach.

