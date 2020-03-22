Barcelona has started preparing for the reopening of the transfer window and has on its wish-list a defensive midfielder in the mould of its former player, Yaya Toure, according to reports.

Reliable Spanish sports daily, Diario AS had unveiled a five-man shortlist of the defensive midfielders being considered by Barcelona as a possible summer reinforcement with Nigeria national-teamer, Wilfred Ndidi making the cut.

The four remaining players being targeted are among the most coveted players in European football at the moment.

Benfica’s Florentino, Lille’s Boubakary Soumaré, Rennes’ Eduardo Camavinga and Chelsea’s French World Cup winner, N’Golo Kante are all linked with a move to the Camp Nou.