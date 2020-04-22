Barcelona may have to ask players to take further wage cuts with the club forced to knock €200 million off their budget for next season due to the coronavirus pandemic, sources have told ESPN.

The players have already agreed to take a 70% reduction to their monthly salaries for as long as the state of alarm, which started on March 14 and is set to end on May 10, remains in place in Spain. However, former vice president Emili Rousaud, who was a member of the board of directors until last week, told ESPN “the club’s proposal lacked ambition given the economic problems they will have to face.”

“I have zero criticism towards the players,” he said. “They did what was asked of them and more, with the additional contribution to make up the salaries of the rest of the club’s employees.