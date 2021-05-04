Barcelona are reportedly weighing up a possible move for Wilfred Ndidi, who is valued at around €50 million by Premier League club Leicester City.

According to a report by Spanish outlet, El Gol Digital, Ndidi is the subject of interest from Barcelona over a possible move in the future.

The Catalan giants have identified the Leicester City midfield powerhouse as an alternative for N’Golo Kante, whose €60 million valuation is unaffordable.

Ndidi joined Leicester City from Genk in January 2017 and has since come leaps and bounds to establish himself as one of the best midfielders on show in the Premier League. A mainstay in the middle of the park for Leicester City, Ndidi has amassed in 171 appearances for the former Premier League champions, while also chipping in with 9 goals and 10 assists.

Considering his stature within the English top-flight, it is hardly surprising that the Nigerian midfield powerhouse is starting to attract the who’s who of European football. There have been brief links with Real Madrid and Manchester United. And now, Barcelona, too, seem to be showing an interest in him.

The interest from Barcelona makes a great deal of sense, considering Sergio Busquets has entered the final phase of his career.