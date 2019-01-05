Reports in Italy suggest Barcelona are willing to pay around €120m for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Senegal international has come to be recognised as one of the best defenders in the world, and the Partenopei rejected offers from England last summer.

Now though Neapolitan newspaper Il Mattino is reporting that Barça are ready to come forward with an offer of €120m.

Real Madrid are also interested though, and Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis will hope to spark a bidding war between Koulibaly’s man suitors.

READ ALSO: Ex-Gov Bafarawa drags Wamakko to EFCC