Spanish giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid have registered their interest in landing Super Eagles and Lille of France striker Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

Liverpool was trying to sign the 21-year old from Ligue 1 side, Lille . But Jurgen Klopp’s plan to complete the deal appeared to be under threat, after Real Madrid and Barcelona became interested in the Nigerian international.

The Reds boss was keen on the Lille forward, who had already scored 13 goals in all competitions this season.

The Ligue 1 side admitted that it’s only a matter of time before they’re forced to cash in on the striker. But, they’re adamant that they won’t be considering any bids for Osimhen in January.

Their hand may be forced into action, however, after the two La Liga giants registered their interest, according to Marca.

If Lille were to be handed a huge offer for the Nigeria star, it’s unclear whether they’d consider a deal.

Osimhen cost just £11million (5 billion) in August, when Lille signed him from Belgian side Charleroi.

His value has since skyrocketed after impressing in Ligue 1.

The striker signed a five-year deal at the club in August, and Lille will certainly be demanding a high price for any deal.

Osimhen has made 18 league appearances for Lille this season, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists.