Barcelona recollected how Asisat Oshoala inspired the team to a 4-0 win against Espanyol in the 2019 Copa Catalunya final last August.

Prior to the Espanyol showdown, the Nigerian international got on the scoresheet as Luis Cortes’ side crushed second division side Seagulls 5-1.

In the final, the Blaugrana could not find a breakthrough until the Super Falcons captain broke the deadlock off Alexia Putellas’ superb assist in the 24th minute.

Oshoala’s opener, Mariona Caldentey doubled the lead seven minutes later to hand Cortes’ ladies a comfortable advantage at half-time.

After the restart, the Reto Iberdrola outfit was reduced to 10 players after Letti Sevilla was sent off in 59th minute and Barca earned a 4-0 triumph after strikes from Caldentey and Claudia Pina.

The result marked Oshoala’s maiden silverware in the colours of the Primera Iberdrola outfit and the goal was her ninth in six pre-season games.

The Cup win may have happened nine months ago, but last season’s Champions League finalists nevertheless reminisced about the Nigerian’s impact against the Periquitos