Barcelona are ready to send Konrad de la Fuente away on-loan next season.

The USA international winger made a first team breakthrough last term, though spent much of the campaign with Barca B.

Marca says Barca management have decided Konrad needs regular first team football to maintain his progress and intend to send him away on-loan.

Clubs in England, Germany, Spain and France are being alerted to Konrad’s availability this summer.

The 19 year-old has a deal to 2022, with the option for another two years.