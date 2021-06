Barcelona have turned their attention to Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini – according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish giants are weighing up a bid for the 24-year-old after missing out on Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum, who has agreed to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Pellegrini has just entered the final year of his contract at Roma and has a €30 million (£26m/$37m) buy-out clause.