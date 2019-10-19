Emma Njoku

Super Eagles and Lille of France forward, Victor Osimhen, is among four top-rated strikers on the short-list of Barcelona as possible replacement for Luis Suarez.

Suarez, according to FOX Sports, is in the last leg of his contract at the Camp Nou and Barcelona’s main priority for next summer’s transfer window will be to sign a striker to replace the departing Uruguayan veteran forward.

The quartet of Osimhen, Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, PSV’s Donyell Malen and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao are on the club’s radar at the moment with Martinez believed to be the number one on the wish list of the Spanish giants.

Recent reports coming out of Barcelona revealed that club captain, Lionel Messi, reached out to Nerazzurri forward – Lautaro Martinez, to invite him to the Camp Nou. Martinez is expected to attract about €60million as transfer fee in June, but he’s also attracting offers from rivals Real Madrid – which is why Osimhen, Malen and Leao were listed by the club.

Interestingly, the four shortlisted strikers have been in brilliant forms for their respective clubs since the start of the current season.