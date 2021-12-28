FC Barcelona defenders Dani Alves and Clement Lenglet have tested positive for COVID-19, the LaLiga giants confirmed late Monday.

The Spanish top flight is in the midst of its winter break, yet training is continuing as normal.

Neither player will attend Barca’s training ground on Tuesday though, and will undertake a period of self-isolation at home, Barca confirmed in a statement.

Alves re-joined Barca on a free transfer last month following his departure from Sao Paulo in September over a contractual dispute.

The 38-year-old, who played 391 times for Barca in his first trophy-laden spell at Camp Nou, cannot be officially registered for the Catalan giants until the January transfer window opens.

Lenglet, meanwhile, has made 13 appearances across all competitions for the club this season.(dpa/NAN)