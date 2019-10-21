Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has defended the decision to push back El Classico amid civil unrest in the city – saying it was ‘the best option’.

There have been protests in Catalonia after nine separatist leaders were jailed last week, as campaigners push for a new independence referendum, resulting in the clash on October 26th being postponed.

La Liga had proposed for the game to be switched to the Santiago Bernabeu, a suggestion Barcelona refuted as it would give Real Madrid an advantage, but now both clubs have agreed a new date of December 18.

And French defender Lenglet has admitted the move to rearrange the highly-anticipated fixture is the right one, saying the players must ‘accept it and play wherever’.

‘I have only live in Catalonia for a short time, so there is not a lot I can say about the political situation,’ he told Marca.

‘The problems in Barcelona right now, mean that a postponement is the best option. However the decision is to be taken by La Liga and the Spanish FA.

‘I am happy to play El Clasico whenever it is rearranged, but we will not make the decision. We have to accept the decision and play whenever.’