Barcelona have held a round of talks with departing Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.

Sky Sports says Barca chiefs have been in touch with representatives of the 32-year-old over a move which could see him link up with international team-mate Lionel Messi.

Barca are said to be hopeful of convincing their captain to stay at the Nou Camp this summer and his presence would no doubt be a deciding factor in Aguero’s decision.

Ronald Koeman’s side have been beset by financial problems and Aguero’s free agent status makes him an attractive proposition.

The striker has only managed 17 appearances in all competitions this season due to injuries and illness but is now fit again and netted a superb goal against Crystal Palace last weekend.