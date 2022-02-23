Football lovers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the second leg matches of the round of 32 Knockout Playoff from the UEFA Europa League scheduled for Thursday 24 February 2022.

To view these games, download the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps to subscribe or upgrade or set up Auto-Renewal to stay connected without interruptions. Also, the DStv and GOtv Step Up offers are still on. With these offers, DStv Compact customers who upgrade their package to DStv Compact Plus will get boosted to view programmes on DStv Premium and GOtv Jolli customers who upgrade their package to GOtv Max will get boosted to GOtv Supa, at no extra cost.

The return leg clashes on Thursday 24 February will decide the eight teams which advance into the round of 16 and join the eight group winners awaiting them: West Ham United, Bayer Leverkusen, Red Star Belgrade, Galatasaray, Eintracht Frankfurt, Spartak Moscow, Monaco and Olympique Lyon.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Spanish giants, FC Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou by Napoli in the first leg. After a shock return to Europe’s second tier competition since their last appearance in the 2003/04, the Catalans are desperate to progress to the Round of 16 and they face a tough test in Naples at 9pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32).

Barca will be hopeful that loan signing Adama Traore can inspire them to victory in Italy, with the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man recently praising manager Xavi.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I’ll give 100 percent and I have the same qualities as before, but I’ve grown as a player,” said Traore. “Anyone who has seen me in the academy knows how I play. I hope to learn from a great coach, who has won many things, and is a legend here. I want to thank the trust he’s placed in me, and pay it back on the pitch.”

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund will be hoping star forward Erling Haaland will be fit for the return leg of their clash with Rangers at 9pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) after they got whipped on home turf by the Scots. They face a tough hurdle of overturning the 2-4 deficit away from home.

Elsewhere, Atalanta face a tough trip to Greece to tackle Olympiakos at 6:45pm on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) with a 2-1 advantage from the first leg, while Real Sociedad will be hoping to maximise home advantage to overcome RB Leipzig at the Reale Arena at 6:45pm on SuperSport Variety 1 (DStv channel 206) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 205), having managed to get a 2-2 draw in Germany.

Other key matches to watch out for Porto facing the challenge of taking on Lazio in Rome at 6:45pm on SuperSport La Liga (DStv channel 204 and GOtv channel 32), and Sporting Braga will hope to see off the challenge of Moldovan travellers Sheriff at 9pm on SuperSport Variety 1 (DStv channel 206) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 and GOtv channel 205).