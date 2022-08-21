Barcelona need to sell players to register French defender Jules Kounde, manager Xavi says.

Kounde, 23, joined from Sevilla in July for a reported £42m fee but has not been able to play as the club needs to comply with La Liga financial rules.

Barca registered four other new players the night before their league opener last weekend after freeing up funding with several ‘economic levers’.

“At the moment, we don’t know anything. We are on standby,” Xavi said.

The manager, whose side face Real Sociedad on Sunday, added: “We are waiting. Kounde is a great leader and a great player. Hopefully he shows it soon – tomorrow, if he can play. “He has trained very well, I see him in good spirits, but we need to sell players to be able to register him.”

Chelsea are reportedly interested in striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Dutch forward Memphis Depay has been linked with an exit from the Spanish club.

“The transfer market ends on 31 August and we don’t know what will happen,” Xavi said.

“Auba and Memphis are still here, so tomorrow we will use them. But the priority is to register Kounde.”

New signings Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha were involved in last Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.