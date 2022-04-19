A political group, ‘Bridge the Gap’ has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State to ensure the governorship ticket is secured by former managing director of Sun Trust Bank, Jibrin Muhammad Barde, insisting that he is the candidate to beat ahead the 2023 elections.

The group, in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Rasheed Yusuf, in Abuja, described Barde as a unifier and man whose goodwill cuts across the political divides, and as such capable of winning the state for the PDP.

It added that the PDP in the state has a better chance of winning all elective positions because of the poor performance of the Governor Inuwa Yahaya-led administration.

Yusuf called on the delegates to put public interests ahead of their personal concerns in order to install Barde as the candidate to fly the flag of the party after the primary election.

The tatement read in parts: “Ours is an association of professionals determined to bridge the gap politically in Gombe State. And while not undermining the strength of other aspirants who are eminently qualified to govern the state, but after a thorough and painstaking investigation, we are convinced that Barde is the man to beat.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“He is courageous and prepared for the job and has a blueprint that will restore the abused glory of the state. The choice of Barde will send shivers down the spine of the All Progressives Congress (APC)because he is a household name in the state, who has been able to appeal to the emotions of both young and old with his philanthropy and has shown capacity to take over from Inuwa.

“We, as a group, would pull resources together, mobilise the youths, women, old and young to ensure victory for the PDP and for Barde during the primary and during the governorship poll.

“Barde has been the only aspirant in PDP that has stood up to the incompetence of the APC government by exposing some of their shady deals and the inherent corruptions in the award of contracts among others.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .