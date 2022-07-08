The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has been hailed for making a good choice in nominating a former Managing Director and Chief Executive of Sun Trust Bank, Jibrin Muhammad Barde as its 2023 governorship candidate.

The applauded the PDP for picking Barde because of his untainted track record and a genuine love and concerns for the less privileged in the state.

In a statement by his media office in Gombe, it stated that Gombe State treasury is already in red as a result of the recklessness of the incumbent administration, but thankfully, the next governor of the state (Muhammad Barde) is a man that is financially disciplined who will display and run a fiscally responsive administration with priorities on people oriented schemes rather than white elephant projects initiated to steal public funds.

It added that the future of the state and the wellbeing of her citizens would.be given priority and not satisfying pockets of few individuals at the expense of millions of Gombe people.

The statement read in parts: By the grace of Almighty Allah, the PDP candidate in Gombe State, Mr Jibrin Muhammad Barde will be sworn in as the next Executive Governor in 2023, and he would clean the mess being created by this current All Progressives Congress administration.

“It is so easy for us to market his candidacy because of his track records and his empathy for the people. Here is a man who, over the years has empowered both men and women, young and old in different forms.

“Even though the state Treasury has been mismanaged and burden of debts kept increasing, the financial responsiveness of Barde as evident in the companies he had built all the years , he will no doubt resuscitate the comatose state of the Gombe economy and sustain it, making it viable to compete with other states like Lagos in terms of human capital development and infrastructures.

“We urge all the good people of Gombe to make a good choice in the forthcoming election by voting for the PDP at all levels for a better life for the people.

“We call on all our people to go out in their numbers to register for their voters cards and also pick them up so they can exercise their franchise in sending the APC government packing for the damages they have done against them.”