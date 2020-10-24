Vivian Onyebukwa

If you want a stand-out look, try a crop top. The peek-a-boo piece is fresh, chic, and totally easy to wear. There is no age limit to owing a crop top. Wear what you want to wear as long as it makes you comfortable. Wear it with midi skirts, over a dress or with denim shorts. But do not wear it to work, job interview, weddings, funerals, churches, dinner, as well as home gatherings, else you could draw plenty of mixed reactions. It makes a big statement when you walk out on the street, rock it on an evening date, concerts, parties, as well as outdoor dinner.