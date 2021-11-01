By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Secretary General of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Mohammed Barkindo and the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) are to lead discussions at the 2021 edition of the Association of Energy Correspondents of Nigeria(NAEC) annual conference.

Themed “PIA: Energy Transition and The Future of Nigeria’s oil and gas”. This year’s conference billed for November 2, 2021 at the prestigious Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, aim to attract global industry players and policy makers in the country.

A statement which quoted the NAEC Chairman, Mr. Olu Phillips, said “another major objective of the conference is to escalate discussions on the recently passed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and the future of the nation’s energy sector.

The Federal Government of Nigeria had declared 2021 to 2030 “A decade of Gas.” In view of this, the conference will give both government and industry players the opportunity to explain to Nigerians and the world; the expected benefits of a gas-propelled economy,’’.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

He assured all stakeholders of a robust and balanced discourse, as the country forges ahead in its plan towards energy transition, and the implementation of the PIA.

The NAEC annual conference has become a flagship event that attracts industry stakeholders, policy makers and civil society groups.

Barkindo is the Special Honorary Conference Chairman, while the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, will deliver the Special Ministerial address with Kyari expected to deliver the keynote address.

Other speakers expected at the conference include: Managing Directors of DPR ,Chevron, ExxonMobil, Total, Shell, Seplat, Addax, Oando, Ikeja Electric, Aiteo, NIMASA,NPA,SON, and other stakeholders.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions still in force, the conference will hold both physically and virtually.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .