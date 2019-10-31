Steve Agbota

The Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), George Moghalu, said he would engage the state and Federal Government for the rehabilitation of the road leading to Baro port inaugurated by President Muhammadu Muhammadu Buhari in January. He said the port would enhance intermodal transportation connectivity in the country, adding that it would also reduce pressure from big trucks off the road, and create huge employment opportunities for Nigerians, while also decongesting other busy ports.

In a familiarisation tour of the Baro port yesterday, the NIWA boss said he will partner the private sector to ensure the viability of the River Port.

Moghalu said it was the importance he attached to the project that made visit the port his first choice during his familiarisation tour

He further stated that he was ready to partner with all government agencies, local and state governments as wells as the private sector to make sure that Baro port becomes functional and create wealth for Baro community and Niger state people.

His words, “I promise to discuss the issue of the road with both Niger State and the Federal Government and I assure you that the locals will be given priority when the port becomes fully operational.

He said the railway lines at Baro will be brought back to life as he promised to visit the port again due to its importance to the country.

According to him, since the Waterways hold a great potential, all hands must be on deck to develop and improve our waterways.

“We are going to encourage the private sector to key into the industry.,” he assured.