The Professor Bart Nnaji Campaign has called on all individuals and political parties preparing to contest in the 2023 general elections to borrow a leaf from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and eschew politics of bitterness and hatred, saying the atmosphere of peace in the last seven years in the state has accounted for the remarkable progress which the state is witnessing.

“Enugu State can imitate fast developing nations and territories like Singapore, South Korea, Hong Kong and Malaysia as well as Dubai only when there is sustained peace”, the Campaign quoted its principal, Prof Nnaji as saying.

Her decried the situation whereby “a tiny group of politicians has been sponsoring violent articles on the social media against leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members participating in the gubernatorial primary election of May 21. Worse, the same elements have been sponsoring thugs to destroy Professor Nnaji’s billboards, which adorn the streets of Enugu State. The billboards attacked in the last 24 hours include the ones at the famous Okpara Square in Independence Layout, Enugu.”

The statement further read: “On a personal level, Prof Nnaji is both inspired and challenged by the Singapore example. Singapore, which is so small that it looks like a dot on the world map, has no mineral deposits, and yet it became within less than 30 years a global development miracle. Professor Nnaji is convinced that Enugu State can make it, too. If Dubai, a Muslim and Arab territory, can arrest global attention with its dizzy development, nothing prevents Enugu State, capital of not just the Southeast but also Eastern Nigeria, from rising rapidly.”