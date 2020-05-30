Uche Usim, Abuja

The demise of the former Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru has thrown his successor, Mr Mele Kyari and the staff of the national oil company into mourning.

In a tweet, Kyari described late Baru as his friend, brother and mentor.

He further said the late ex-GMD was a man ‘of exemplary character and disposition’.

Baru, according to a statement from the NNPC Spokesman, Dr Kennie Obateru died on Friday night after a brief illness at the age of 60 in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja.

He was a consummate Mechanical Engineer and the 18th Group Managing Director of the Corporation.

He was appointed GMD on July 4, 2016 and retired on July 7, 2019.

Many NNPC who commented on Baru’s death said the country has lost a seasoned technocrat.