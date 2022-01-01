By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Talented rapper, Nwaobodo David, popularly called Barzini, has become the first Nigerian to release a crypto currency, Non Fungible Token (NFT), album The rapper, who recently released his second album ‘Beloved Vol 2’, said NFT was the new trend in crypto space that creates a lifetime asset for the musician, adding that Nigerian music is moving in the same direction. In his words, technology is making things easy for Nigerian musicians.

“Wherever the tech spaces goes, the music space follows, which is making it easier now for artistes to be promoted unlike in those days that one would have to get a promoter in Alaba Market and have to fight piracy. I am the first Nigerian to release an NFT album. My last album is on NFT,” he stated.

Barzini also hinted that he was looking to perform at O2 Arena in London next year adding that he would like to be in the same room with D’banj

“I like D’banj’s energy and his offstage life. I like his vibes and I’ll like to be in the same room with him cooking music and counting money. He is one of the musicians who have preached the black excellence. He has joined the league of Fela, Bob Marley, Michael Jordan, and Michael Jackson. These are people who have made it outside the box they were confined in,” he stated.