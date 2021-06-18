The Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA), on Friday mourned the association’s president, Dr Williams Boyd.

According to the statement signed by Robert Onwukwe, the Public Relations Officer of the association, the death of Boyd came as a rude shock.

“It is with heavy heart and profound sadness that we announce the passing away of the president, Nigerian Baseball and Softball Association, Dr William Boyd, who passed on in the early hours of Tuesday, June 15, at the age of 71 years.

“He was one of the founding members of the Nigerian Baseball and Softball Association in 1989 and the first Secretary General, the position he held for 16 years.

“He was a medical practitioner with specialisation in sports medicine and also an astute sports administrator.

“He was Assistant Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (1993 to 1997) and Secretary General (1997 to 2001),” the PRO said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Boyd was elected the president of the Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association on Oct. 10, 2020, and with his experience changed the fortune of the sport.

“The Association (NBSA) expresses deep and heartfelt condolences to the family and joins all in prayers for the Lord to strengthen them to bear the loss.

“All baseball and softball activities are hereby suspended for the next 7 days,” said Onwukwe. (NAN)