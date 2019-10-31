Basement Africa, an indigenous entertainment outfit, has said that it will leverage its partnership with stakeholders in the entertainment industry to support young entertainers in Nigeria.

This came as the company unveiled its discovering music talents concert which will take place in Delta State.

The concert includes a basement talent search aimed at discovering music talents in the state, which will attract a grand prize of N1m record deal amongst others.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos, the Executive Director of Basement Africa, Onovughakpo Okiemute, said: “The mandate of the entertainment company is to bring quality entertainment to the state, using their corporate experience to attract sponsors and partner investors towards making the entertainment industry in the state a world-class industry.

“Delta State overtime has been regarded as the birthplace of the entertainment industry in Nigeria, given that most “A” list entertainers in the Nigerian entertainment industry either had been born, migrated at an early age, or schooled in the state.

“Over time, government has tried to annex the potentials of these raw talents through talent hunts, but it has paid little, as entertainment is not the priority of government and their efforts can only be appreciated through a well-structured private partnership.

“The state has an abundant raw material of talent and will be a worthy investment for any wise business-minded brand in the state to invest. We will also use this medium to unveil other projects which will be taking place as a series towards achieving the company’s vision.

“This includes a Basement talent search which is aimed at discovering music talents in the state and will attract a grand prize of N1m, a record deal, and an opportunity to perform on the same stage with Nigerian international music sensation Davido at the Davido live in Concert Asaba invasion slated for Nov 30 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.”