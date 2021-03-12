From Fred Itua, Abuja

Basement Africa Productions has unveiled the much anticipated Basement Reality TV show, which is aimed at discovering young talented actors.

The reality show which is tagged ‘film makers edition’, was unveiled in Asaba, the Delta State capital. In a press release, the chief executive officer of Basement Africa, Okiemute Onos, stated that the show is being planned with top professionals.

“With notable Nollywood Celebrities as judges, the show promises to Produce and showcase the best talents out there. Celebrities like Sam Dede, Patience Ozokwor, Nosa Rex, David Ogbeni, Junior Pope are all lined up to take up their positions as judges in Ten cities where auditions will take place.

“With a total prize package worth 25million Naira, participants will have to impress judges at these audition venues to qualify as house mates, where 30successful contestants will slug it out in an intriguing, exciting and adventurous show down, for the grand prize.

“Auditions are set to take place in Port Harcourt, Owerri, Awka, Enugu, Benin, Ibadan, Abuja and Asaba. The auditions kicks off on 26th March in Wellington Hotel Warri. One winner will emerge after gathering highest votes from veiwers who will be allowed to chose their winners by voting through several channels that will be created, including Short code.

“For Six weeks, Secluded Mansion, in a 24 hours live show, which will air on Tstv and the basement tv App. Fans will experience a world class show that will rebrand Television experience in Nigeria and across Africa.”

He also stated that aspiring actors and actresses should jump on this opportunity to actualise their dreams of becoming Nollywood celebrities.”