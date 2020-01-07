Emma Jemegah

In his quest to become the oldest boxer to win a world title, former World Cruiserweight champion, Bash Ali has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to grant his request to pay him a courtesy call.

In a letter dated January 6, 2020, routed through the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, Ali thanked President Buhari for approval to host the boxing event in Nigeria, stressing that if granted, the courtesy call would send a strong message to Nigerians that the Federal Government is desirous in hosting the boxing event,

“Sir, on Monday November 4, 2019, the Minister of Youth and Sports conveyed to me your approval to host in Nigeria, my boxing event that would be the most lucrative in the history of Pay Per View with television revenue of $1.5 billion, an event that would attract to Nigeria over 132 countries, the first Guinness World Record Boxing Championship fight to hold on the soil of Africa,” he said.

Ali added that sport is one of the biggest industries in the world and if well organised in Nigeria, would earn big time money for the government.

He reminded the president that a Local Organising Committee was inaugurated on May 21, 2019 by the Federal Government to organise the fight in Nigeria just as he thanked president Buhari for rewarding his patriotism, tenacity and his “Nigeria spirit of never give up” for the approval.