Emma Jemegah

As part of his effort to have the proposed Guinness World Record Boxing fight in Nigeria, Bash Ali has written an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting for a visit to present his proposal.

In the letter he personally signed on June 23, 2020, Ali who said “sports is one of the biggest industries in the world” said if allowed to hold in Nigeria, the world record fight would earn Nigeria big money.

“A Guinness World Record Boxing Championship has never hold outside the United States, so this would be the first, the most lucrative on the soil of Nigeria. This fight was to be watched live by an estimated audience of between 20 to 25 million people on Pay Per View Television (PPVTV) before COVID-19 but because of the fear of people going outdoors after COVID-19, it’s expected to be watched on PPVTV by an estimated audience of 30 million people thereby bringing revenue of about $3 billion including sponsorships, adverts and sales of souvenirs that could amount to another $1 billion and attracting over 132 countries to Nigeria.”

Ali lamented that despite the President’s directives to successive sports ministers to make the fight a reality, he had been meeting brick walls due to the uncooperative attitudes of the government officials.

“Mr President sir, I seek permission to present to you the fight souvenirs and a pair of boxing gloves to knockout corruption and bad administration in Nigeria,” he said.