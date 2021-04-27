The much talked about Guiness Book of record Fight being proposed by Bash Ali does not have any backing from the renowned organization purportedly supporting it.

A source, who said he has worked extensively on Bash Ali’s Guinness World Record Boxing Championship Bout expressed reservations about the transparency of the project. The source who does not want to be named because he does not have his organization’s clearance to speak revealed that, “We started promoting this fight since 2006. Till date, we have seen over 20 private companies offering various forms of supports but yet, we are still in the dark as to what has happened, what is happening and what may happen.

Another source said “Bash Ali should know that Nigerians are wiser now and cannot be fooled any longer.

When Dalung was Sports Minister, the Federal Government mandated another former Sports Minister, the late Bala Bawa Kaoje to help sort out the modalities for this fight, get sponsors and fix a date. Bash Ali later accused the former Minister of cornering his monies and deliberately stopping the process, forcing Kaoje to wash his hands off the fight.