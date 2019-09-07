Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir has been denied bail by a court in capital Khartoum in a corruption trial that began after he was removed from power earlier this year.

Al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for nearly 30 years, is charged with illicit financial gains, bribery and accepting gifts in an unofficial manner, including $90m in cash from Saudi royals.

Last week, speaking publicly for the first time since his removal, al-Bashir said he received $25m from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but claimed he did not use the money for his own benefit.

Investigators said they found more than $130m when they raided al-Bashir’s house after the military removed him from power in April.

The charges against the 75-year-old former president carry maximum prison sentences of about 10 years. The next hearing is set for September 14.(AL JAZEERA)