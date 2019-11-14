Sudanese authorities have filed new charges against ousted leader Omar Al Bashir and some of his aides for “plotting” the 1989 coup that brought him to power, the country’s protest movement said.

al-Bashir, who was a brigadier at the time, seized power in a coup that toppled the then elected government of prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi. But al-Bashir was ousted by the army in April after months of nationwide protests against his iron-fisted rule of three decades.

He has been jailed since, and on Tuesday authorities filed a separate case against him and several of his aides for the 1989 coup. “Arrest warrants have been issued against all military and civilian members who plotted and carried out the 1989 coup,” the legal committee of the protest movement Forces of Freedom and Change said.

The committee said arrest warrants and travel bans were issued against al-Bashir and other top figures of his regime, including Nafa Ali Nafa, Ali Taha and Ibrahim al-Sanousi. The authorities have also issued an arrest warrant against Ali Al Haj, a senior leader from the Islamist Popular Congress Party, which was an ally of Mr Al Bashir’s government.

Like al-Bashir, Nafa and Taha are already in prison, but al-Sanousi and al-Haj are still free.