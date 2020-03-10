Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano elders led by the former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Bashir Tofa, have expressed shock and disbelief over the removal of His Highness, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

They described the dethronement of the monarch by the Kano State Government as sad, unfortunate and illegal.

In a statement in Kano on Monday, the group assured the people of the state that they would continue to challenge the decision of the removal of the Emir through lawful and peaceful means.

“In particular, we have vowed to sustain our judicial challenge to the unlawful law passed by the Kano State House of Assembly under which the governor purportedly removed the Emir.”

They restated their faith in whatever Allah’s has destined, saying He has powers over all things.

The group of elders counselled the residents and people of the state to remain calm and not to resort to violence adding that, “violence is no solution to anything as no one can predict where it would lead to.”