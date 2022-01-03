From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa socio-political organisation the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has described the death of a former presidential candidate, Bashir Tofa, as painful and a sad occurrence.

CNG’s Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman in a statement on Monday, said the group owes immeasurable gratitude to the late Tofa whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigerian, and citizens of Nigeria as a whole has few parallels.

“We mourn the passing of this great man from whose life and works we have drawn inspiration and we must strive, in all we do, to live by the personal and social values and standards he lived and set for himself,” he said.

According to him, the late Tofa, “was a passionate believer of the organic links between generations who was always available for young people.

“The North certanly lost a great statesman, but the youth lost a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary qualities young Northerners should strive to achieve.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to overlook his shortcomings, forgive his gentle soul, admit him to Jannah and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”