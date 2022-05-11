From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

A bill, seeking to amend the Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act, 2004 and enact provision for increased funding of Basic Education in Nigeria, yesterday, scaled first reading on the floor of the Senate.

The bill, sponsored by Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, is entitled: “Compulsory Free Universal Basic Education Act (Amendment) Bill 2022.

According to the contents of the bill, it seeks to empower the commission, if passed, to access increased funding from the consolidated revenue fund of the federation; provide for the administrative structure, penalties and for related matters.

The memorandum of the bill revealed that it seeks to amend some sections of the compulsory, Free Universal Basic Act 2004. They include 4. (b) 3(2), 7.-(1), 7(2), 8 (3), 10. (4), 11. (1), 15. (1), 15. (1) and 16.